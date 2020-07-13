Shots ring out at Brooklyn cookout injuring 1-year-old boy, 3 men: report

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a Brooklyn park on Sunday night, law enforcement sources said.

The four victims were wounded when a shooter, possibly in a passing vehicle, opened fire in their direction at about 11:35 p.m. near the Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Bedford-Stuyvesant, sources said.

The baby was hit in the stomach and taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he is expected to survive, cops said.

The three men, ages 27, 35, and 36, were also hospitalized and expected to survive, sources and police said. They were shot in the ankle, groin and leg, respectively.

Several belongings, including a baby stroller and numerous chairs, were left behind on the sidewalk after the shooting.

The quadruple shooting capped off another bloody weekend in the Big Apple where at least 23 people were shot since midday Saturday, police sources said.

Among the victims were two boys, ages 12 and 15, who were wounded in separate shootings in Brooklyn and Harlem earlier Sunday night.

The 12-year-old was shot in the leg at about 9:10 p.m. on Prospect Place near Ralph Avenue in Crown Heights, police said.

At about 5:30 p.m., a 15-year-old boy was shot in the wrist on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 143rd Street, police said.

Both youngsters are expected to survive, cops said.

