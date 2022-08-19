Shots fired near National Mall: 3 detained, no one injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three individuals have been detained after shots were fired near the National Mall in Washington, D.C. early Friday.

No one was struck by the bullets on Constitution Ave. NW, which were reported around 1:15 a.m. ET.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that there were multiple shooters, and at least two firearms were recovered. Three unoccupied vehicles had been struck.

Authorities detained three individuals – one juvenile and two adults – related to the incident, U.S. Park Police told Fox 5 WTTG.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Park Police said. “The investigation is ongoing and there is no more specific information at this time.”

The shooting did not appear to be political in nature, despite its proximity to the Washington Monument and White House.

Despite major progress in combating crime since the ’90s, Washington D.C. continues to experience recurring gun crime.

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a 15-year-old-boy after a shooting on Juneteenth that left one person dead and three others injured, including a police officer.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday the arrest of a 15-year-old boy who has being charged with first-degree murder while armed. He is being held at the Juvenile Processing Center.

