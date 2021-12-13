LOS ANGELES–Police responded late Sunday to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a tribute to remember singer Vincente Fernandez, a report said.

Fox 11, citing witnesses, reported that the shooting occurred at about 6:30 p.m. They said four or five blasts could be heard. There were no reports of injuries, but the report said the window of a business was shattered. A suspect was apprehended.

The man is accused of firing a rifle from a large apartment building during the tribute, the Los Angeles Times reported. Reports said that it was not clear if the shooting was in response to the gathering.

Fernandez, an iconic and beloved singer of regional Mexican music who was awarded three Grammys and nine Latin Grammys and inspired a new generation of performers, including his son Alejandro Fernandez, died on Sunday. He was 81.

Music greats such as Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and Maluma took to social media to post heartfelt condolences, some citing how his music influenced them. Famous country singer George Strait said he was “one of my heroes.”

