Shots fired in Indiana Walmart during arrest of suspected shoplifter: report

Authorities in Indiana responded to a Walmart after reports of shots fired inside the retail store Saturday afternoon, according to local media reports.

The Beech Grove Police Department said an off-duty Indianapolis police officer working security inside the store was arresting a shoplifting suspect when the suspect pulled a gunman, FOX 59 reported.

Another shopper witnessed what was happening and pulled out a gun and fired three shots, the news station said. It was not clear if the suspect returned fire. No one was injured.

The suspect was taken into custody. Local media reports said authorities responded to a Super 8 motel near the Walmart but it was unclear if the suspect was located there at the time.

The Beech Grove Police Department referred all calls and messages to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which has not responded to multiple Fox News inquiries.