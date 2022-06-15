Shooting on iconic Las Vegas Strip leaves security guard, suspect injured

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting on the Las Vegas Strip left two people shot on Tuesday near the landmark Bonanza Gift Shop, according to reports.

A woman theft suspect – who was arrested – and a security guard were both wounded by gunfire just before 6 p.m. in the store’s parking lot on the corner of Las Vegas Blvd. and West Sahara Ave., just north of Las Vegas’ most famous hotels.

Police initially said three people had been injured but later corrected that to two.

Police are still trying to determine who was shooting.

Their conditions are unknown.

Police said no suspects were outstanding.

The store calls itself the biggest gift shop in the world.

