Shooting near Rutgers University under investigation, several hospitalized in serious condition

Several people were hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting broke out at a party in the early hours of Sunday morning near Rutgers University in New Brunswick, N.J., police said.

The Rutgers University Police Department confirmed the off-campus incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when an unknown assailant – or assailants – fired several shots, striking several people. The shooting happened at Delafield Street.

“Those injured were transported to an area hospital and injuries are reported to be serious,” Kenneth Cop, executive director of Public Safety and chief of University Police at Rutgers University, said in a statement online. “Information as to the description(s) of the perpetrator(s) is limited at this time and the investigation is active and ongoing.”

The number of victims has not been made public by authorities. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

The New Brunswick Police Department is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time, contact the NBPD’s Detective Bureau at 732-745-5217.