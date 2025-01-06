Shooting near Honduran Consulate in Atlanta leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect arrested

One person was killed and another injured after a suspect opened fire in the parking lot of the Consulate General of Honduras near Atlanta on Monday afternoon, according to police.

The Doraville Police Department in Georgia told Fox News Digital officers responded to the consulate after receiving a report of a shooting at about 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The officers also found a second person who was injured, and that person was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said a male suspect has been arrested and is currently being questioned by investigators at police headquarters.

FOX 5 in Atlanta reported that the consulate is in a business complex on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville, adding that it is unclear if the victims were in the parking lot to visit the consulate or another business nearby.

Police did not release the names of those involved as they continue to investigate.