Shooting near California Sikh Temple leaves 3 hospitalized

At least three people have been injured in a shooting near a Sikh temple in Stockton, California, that took place Saturday evening.

The Stockton Police Department had responded to a report of a shooting around 6:40 p.m. ET.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the three victims. First responders transported the injured to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Public information officer Joe Silva told KTLA-TV that the shooting occurred during an event around Sikh Temple Street but it was not on the temple’s property nor connected to it, police said in a statement.

The suspects and the victims are all Sikh and it was believed to have been targeted, according to police.

The temple said on Facebook a weightlifting competition on its property Saturday “was done successfully without any altercation and harm to the sangat. The altercation that occurred during this event happened outside the gurdwara and had no link to the powerlifting event and the gurdwara sahib. Stockton Police Department is currently investigating the occurrence and Stockton Gurdwara Sahib Committee will update you as soon as the investigation is completed. Gurdwara Sahib Stockton is committed to the safety of the sangat.”

Police did not release any information about potential suspects.

The incident remains under active investigation.