Shooting in Charleston, South Carolina leaves at least 5 wounded

A shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, left at least five adults wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Gunfire erupted around 12:55 a.m. near King Street and Morris Street, the Charleston Police Department said.

The victims were being treated at area hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators initially believed that the gunfire injured six people, but police said they have since learned that one person suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound.

Officers detained a number of individuals during their investigation and made two arrests.

Trayvon Davis, 21, and a 16-year-old male juvenile, whose name was not released, were charged with firearm violations, police said.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone with information or those who may have captured photos and/or videos of the incident to call the Charleston Police Department at (843)743-7200, or Lowcountry Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111 to remain anonymous.