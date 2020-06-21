Shooting at NY outdoor party leaves 1 in critical condition, 8 others wounded

A shooting Saturday night at a large outdoor party in downtown Syracuse, N.Y., left nine people injured, authorities said.

One of the bullets struck a 17-year-old boy in the head, according to police. He was in critical condition Sunday.

The other eight victims ranged in age from 18 to 53 and suffered gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening, police said.

The gathering was an annual outdoor event called “Rye Day,” the Syracuse Post-Standard reported Sunday.

A video posted to Facebook appears to record more than 25 shots, scattering the crowd, the paper reported.

The event included music, a cookout and other festivities, and drew a crowd estimated at several hundred people to the city’s downtown, according to the paper.

A witness to the shooting told the paper that about 15 minutes before the event was to end at 9 p.m. the music abruptly stopped, followed by gunfire.

The witness said he was trying to flee when he saw a man holding his hands to his chest.

“I said, ‘Come on, man, we gotta go. They’re shooting,” the person said. “He said, ‘I can’t, man, I got shot.’ So he just sat there waiting for help.”

Annetta Peterson told the paper that her son, Ryedell Davis, organized the event, which he holds each year to celebrate his birthday.

Mayor Ben Walsh was at the scene Saturday night and told reporters that the city would not have allowed a gathering of that size due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions. He said the city will investigate further.