Shooting at Minnesota health clinic leaves multiple people injured, reports say

Multiple people reportedly are injured Tuesday following a shooting at a health care clinic outside of Minneapolis.

The Buffalo Police Department confirmed to Fox News that the shooting happened at an Allina Health Clinic in the city, but did not reveal details about the number of victims or the extent of their injuries.

A law enforcement source told Fox9 there were at least 9 casualties. A male suspect also is in custody, the Star Tribune reported, citing emergency dispatchers.

The newspaper, citing dispatchers, also reported that a bomb went off inside the facility as well about a half-hour after the shooting — forcing first responders to set up their staging area further away from the health clinic. That report could not be independently confirmed.

Dispatchers say the event unfolded around 11 a.m. local time, according to Fox9.

The clinic, on its website, says it offers family medicine and urgent care, amongst other services. There was no immediate information on how many were inside the clinic at the time of the shooting.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ St. Paul Division also tweeted that it is en route to the scene, along with the FBI, according to Fox 9. Aerial footage of the scene captured the station showed a heavy police presence and shattered windows at the facility.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.