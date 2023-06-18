Shooting at Illinois Juneteenth celebration leaves at least 20 injured, 1 dead

A shooting near a shopping center in Willowbrook, Illinois, early Sunday left at least 20 shot and one dead, according to authorities, in what witnesses describe as a Juneteenth celebration turned violent.

Deputies patrolling near Honeysuckle Rose Lane and Route 83 heard numerous gunshots shortly before 12:30 a.m. and responded to an area where “a large gathering” was happening, DuPage County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Eric Swanson told reporters at the scene.

Swanson said preliminary witness and victim reports indicate at least 20 individuals suffered gunshot wounds, and confirmed that one victim has died.

“The motive behind this incident is unclear and this is still an active investigation,” Swanson said.

Video showed the parking lot filled with debris and police tape in Willowbrook, about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

“It was chaos,” Craig Lottie, a witness, told FOX32 Chicago.

Other witnesses described hiding from the gunshots during the gathering.

“It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration,” witness Markeshia Avery told WLS-TV. “We just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped.”

Multiple victims were rushed to area hospitals while some of the wounded self-transported, officials said. No update on any the victims’ ages or conditions was immediately available, nor was information about a suspect or the type of firearm used.