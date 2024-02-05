Shooting at Denver party leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded after confrontation with uninvited guests: police

A shooting erupted during a late-night party at a home in Denver when uninvited guests showed up leaving two people dead and wounding four others, authorities said Sunday.

A 26-year-old man and boy were killed, Denver police spokesman Sean Towle said. Three adult males and a fourth male whose age has yet to be determined were hospitalized, with one remaining in critical condition. Police did not immediately identify the victims or release the age of the boy.

The shooting was reported Sunday at 1:23 a.m. in the 5000 block of North Orleans Court in northeast Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Towle said the shooting did not appear to be random.

The confrontation appeared to unfold after a group of people who were not invited showed up to the party, according to police. The conflict escalated to gunfire, with evidence showing multiple shots being fired from multiple firearms.

The boy who was killed did not appear to have been involved in the confrontation, police said.

A neighbor told FOX31 Denver that the shooting at the home left them “terrified.”

“The whole reason we got cameras is cause we feel unsafe and we just want to feel safe in this neighborhood,” the neighbor said. “It’s crazy to think someone my age was doing something malicious.”

The investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named as of Sunday.