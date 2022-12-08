Shooting at DC Metro train platform leaves 3 injured after fight

Authorities say three people have been shot at the Benning Road metro station in northeast Washington, D.C.

Police say there is “no ongoing threat” at this time and have identified the victims as a woman, teenager and child. The teen boy is possibly suffering life-threatening injuries.

The shooting reportedly occurred around 9 a.m. after a physical altercation. The suspect took off.

Metro officials say Silver and Blue line trains are bypassing the station. Silver Line trains will operate between Ashburn and Stadium Armory and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Stadium Armory and Addison Road. Shuttle buses have been requested.



The incident happened the morning after a person was shot and killed by an off-duty FBI agent at the Metro Center station in downtown D.C., according to FOX 5 DC.