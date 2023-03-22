Shooting at Colorado high school leaves 2 adults injured, suspect on the run, police say

A shooting erupted at a Colorado high school Wednesday where so far two adult victims were found, and the unidentified suspect remains on the run, police said.

The Denver Police Department tweeted just after 10 a.m. local time that officers were responding to a shooting at East High School Wednesday.

In a follow-up tweet, the department said, “two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info.” ATF Denver confirmed in a tweet that it was on scene.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) later revealed “two adult faculty members have been transported to area hospitals.” The school said it will be conducting a “controlled release” of students once the Denver Police Department allows. The district said it was working with the Regional Transportation District to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home.

The district initially tweeted that a lockdown was in place and all students were in their third period classrooms.

Once cleared by police, parents will be able to pick up their children at 17th and Esplanade.

“Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot & can leave. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives,” the district said.

This is breaking story. Check back for updates.