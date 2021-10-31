Shooting at California councilmember’s home leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

A shooting at a Northern California city councilmember’s home early Saturday morning has left one person dead and three others wounded, two with life-threatening injuries, according to reports.

The shooting happened just after midnight after a fight broke out at a party in Gilroy, at the home of Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

“I am thankful that my family and I … were not hurt in this tragedy, and I pray for those whose loved ones have been touched by what has occurred,” Armendariz said, according to The Mercury News of San Jose. “We hope the Gilroy community will come together with love and support for those touched by yesterday’s events at the appropriate time.”

It wasn’t clear if the councilwoman was at home at the time of the shooting.

She said she was cooperating with police and was unable to share details about the investigation.

Police said one suspect fired the gun that killed the victim and wounded the others, but it was unclear if any arrests had been made, according to FOX 40.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.

Gilroy is in Northern California in the San Francisco Bay area and the was site of a mass shooting at the city’s annual garlic festival in July 2019 that left three people dead and 17 wounded.

Armendariz was elected to the City Council last year, The Mercury News reported.