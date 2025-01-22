Shooting at Antioch High School in Tennessee leaves 3 injured, prompts lockdown

Antioch High School outside of Nashville, Tennessee, is on lockdown Wednesday “due to shots being fired inside the school building,” officials said.

“Antioch High School is on a lockdown due to shots being fired inside the school building,” Metro Nashville Public Schools said in a statement. “Metro Police are on the scene. The person responsible for shooting is no longer a threat. We will be gathering students in the auditorium and will provide information on reunification as soon as possible. This is an active crime scene and investigation. We will work with the MNPD to provide further updates as they become available.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.