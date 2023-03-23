Shooters unload 60 rounds at group of teens in Philadelphia triple shooting: video

Philadelphia police released video of four suspects unloading more than 60 rounds during a shooting that left three teens injured earlier this week in hopes of finding those responsible.

The shooting happened on the 1500 block of North Frazier Street around 4 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Two 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old were injured in the daylight shooting, police told FOX 29.

Two of the three victims remain in critical condition at local hospitals.

Video released Thursday shows four masked suspects police say were armed with rifles and semi-automatic pistols.

The group fired over 60 rounds before fleeing on Lansdowne Avenue toward 56th Street.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect No. 1: Unknown male, light-colored face mask, black jacket, blue jeans, white sneakers.Suspect No. 2: Unknown male, black face mask, black puffy coat with hood, black pants, black sneakers.Suspect No. 3: Unknown male, light-colored lace mask, black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, blue latex gloves.Suspect No. 4: Unknown male, black face mask, black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers.

One man who lives in the neighborhood told FOX 29 he fears the future of the city is compromised because of all the violence.

“Every situation is sad. Every single situation is sad. We have to get in front of this and I mean like now, or we won’t have any kids left,” he said. “There won’t be a future in Philadelphia.”

Another woman who took cover indoors when she heard the gunshots said she feared for all the children in the area.

One weapon was recovered from the scene.

Minutes after the three teens were struck, authorities say more shots rang out just down the street.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Lansdowne Avenue for reports of another unrelated shooting. A 45-year-old man was found by officers to have been shot two times in the leg. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in that incident, either.

Police say anyone who sees the suspects should not approach them, but rather call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip online.