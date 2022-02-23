Sheriffs demand DHS notify them if illegal immigrants are moved to their counties

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sheriffs across the country are demanding the Department of Homeland Security notify them when illegal immigrants are sent to their counties.

“You’re sending them to any county in this country, they need to notify the sheriff of that county who’s arriving,” Sheriff Thomas Hodgson of Bristol County in Massachusetts told the Washington Times. “We have a right to know that. If they’re shipping terrorists into our neighborhood, we have a right to know that. Drug dealers, smugglers — we have a right to know that.”

MIDNIGHT RUNS: BIDEN SECRETLY FLYING UNDERAGE MIGRANTS INTO NY IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT

The demands come after reports have surfaced showing migrants getting flown and bused into suburban areas of the country, including Westchester, New York. About 2,000 children flew into the Westchester airport from June to late October, NBC New York reported in the fall.

LEAKED VIDEO SHOWS FEDERAL CONTRACTORS FLYING MIGRANTS TO SUBURBAN NY: ‘BETRAYING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE’

ICE and Customs and Border Protection released more than 62,000 migrants into the U.S. in January alone. While about two million migrants overall came across the Mexico-U.S. border in 2021.

“It would give us an opportunity to know who’s coming, and it would also give us the opportunity to not necessarily track, but if we haven’t seen this person, we should then be able to notify the people [who] are sending that data out,” said Sheriff Troy Wellman of Moody County, South Dakota.

MIGRANT ENCOUNTERS INCREASED AGAIN AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER IN DECEMBER: COURT DOCS

Members of the National Sheriffs’ Association’s border security committee said they hear only “crickets” from Biden administration officials on the migrants, the Washington Times reported.

“Transparency is one thing that’s lacking,” said Sam S. Page, sheriff in Rockingham County, North Carolina. “Why can’t we get the same respect and communications with our federal partners?”



next



prev



next



prev



President Biden has faced repeated criticism and outrage over his administration’s handling of immigration and the migrant crisis at the southern border. Conservatives have slammed the president for ending the construction of the border wall, limiting the ability of ICE to arrest and deport illegal immigrants and terminating asylum cooperative agreements.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden administration also ended the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols, which returned migrants to Mexico as they awaited hearings. The program was later restored after the Supreme Court ruled the Biden administration ended it unlawfully.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.