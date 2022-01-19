Shawn Laval Smith: Suspected killer of Brianna Kupfer has a long history of arrests

Shawn Laval Smith, the suspected killer of 24-year-old UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer, has a decade-long criminal history that spans both coasts.

Los Angeles police have launched a hunt for Smith, 31, after Kupfer was found stabbed to death at her furniture store job last week. Smith remained on the loose early Wednesday and police have said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

LOS ANGELES POLICE ID SHAWN LAVAL SMITH AS SUSPECTED KILLER OF BRIANNA KUPFER

Smith has a lengthy rap sheet with previous charges out of California, North Carolina and South Carolina. Online records show at least 11 arrests in Charleston, S.C., dating back to 2010, including a pending case for allegedly discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle on Nov. 13, 2019.

In this case, Smith was accused of firing a flare gun into a car occupied by a man and his child. Records show he was released on Nov. 23, 2019, after posting $50,000 bond. The last court action was March 2020.

Los Angeles

Jan. 18 – LAPD identify Smith in connection to the Jan. 13 murder of Briana Kupfer inside a furniture store on North La Brea Avenue.

Covina, Calif.

Oct. 27, 2020 – Los Angeles County Jail records show Smith is arrested on a misdemeanor charge. He was released on $1,000 bail. The outcome of this case was not immediately clear.

San Mateo, Calif.

Unknown date – A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that Smith was accused of shoplifting and ended up in jail after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Charlotte, N.C.

June 27, 2016 – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announce that Smith has 14 active warrants for his arrest in connection to a rash of bicycle thefts in the Charlotte area. The outcome of this case was not immediately clear.

Charleston, S.C.

Nov. 13, 2019 – Smith is arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm into a vehicle while occupied. He posts $50,000 bond and is released on Nov. 23, 2019. Online records say this case is pending.

June 8, 2019 – Smith is arrested on a bench warrant and charged with entering a premises after receiving a warning. No bond is set, and he is released the following day.

March 13, 2019 – Smith is arrested and charged with entering a premises after a warning. He is released the same day after posting $470 bond.

Nov. 5, 2018 – Smith is arrested on a bench warrant and charged with general sessions and probate contempt of court; offe. He is held until his release on Dec. 14, 2018.

March 5, 2016 – Smith is arrested on charges of trespassing after a notice and resisting arrest. His bond is set at $10,470 bond. He posts bond and is released on April 7, 2016. The outcome of this case was not immediately clear.

March 1, 2016 – Smith is arrested on a charge of trespassing after notice. He posts $470 bond and is released the same day.

July 11, 2015 – Smith is arrested on a bench warrant on charges of careless driving, no driver’s license, and expired registration. He is released on Aug. 15, 2015.

Sept. 11, 2013 – Smith is arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and trespassing. He is released on Sept. 13, 2013, after posting $732 bond.

July 22, 2013 – Smith is arrested on a bench warrant and charged with littering on highways. He is released on Aug. 7, 2013.

June 12, 2013 – Smith is arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana. He is released on June 28, 2013.

April 16, 2010 – Smith is arrested and charged with breach of trust (mag). He is released on May 6, 2010.

