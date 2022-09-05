Shark off Hawaiian island bites French woman, leaves her in ‘critical condition’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A French woman was bitten by a shark off the coast of Maui on Saturday afternoon.

In a release by the County of Maui, authorities said that officers responded to the beach area of P??ia Bay on the island’s north shore at approximately 4:09 p.m local time.

Upon arriving to the scene, the officers saw that bystanders had already brought the 51-year-old to shore and attended to her wounds until medical and fire personnel took over.

The victim had reportedly been seen swimming and possibly snorkeling in murky water approximately 100 yards from shore before the incident.

SHARK SIGHTINGS PLAGUE BEACHES NATIONWIDE OVER THE WEEKEND

She was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

SUMMER SHARK SIGHTINGS CONTINUE TO SPIKE ON EAST COAST

The investigation into the bite is ongoing.

Maui Now reported that the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement also responded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet wrote that Maui County had closed three north shore beaches through Sunday following the incident, and personnel from the DLNR Division of Aquatic Resources and Maui Ocean Safety Officers put up shark warning signs on either side of P??ia Bay.