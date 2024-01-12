Shakira’s accused stalker argues with stunned judge after arrest: ‘She’s my wife’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Shakira’s alleged stalker seemed to stun a Florida judge who ordered Daniel John Valtier to stay away from the pop star.

Daniel John Valtier, a 56-year-old El Paso, Texas man, allegedly made a series of bizarre posts on social media claiming that Shakira was his wife, sent her flowers and gifts, and then appeared outside her Florida home on Monday.

That’s when he was arrested. In court, the presiding judge read the details of the stay-away order, but Valtier interrupted him. “I didn’t agree,” he said.

The judge raised his voice to talk over the suspected stalker and asked whether he understood. Valiter respond, “She’s my wife. I speak to her all the time.”

“No. sir, no sir. She is not your wife, she is not your wife, ok?” the judge said.

That spiraled into an inaudible exchange between Valtier and the judge, who closed his eyes, shook his head and finally said, “I have some concerns, some real concerns.”

“This man is delusional. He’s saying she’s his wife, and that’s not true. That’s very concerning to the court,” said the judge, who jotted down notes about Valtier’s claims and actions.

“I have a man making comments in court, to me, suggests he believes he has the right to be with this person, and that’s absolutely not true. I’m not going to put up with it.”

The Florida judge doubled Valtier’s initial bond from $50,000 to $100,000 after Valtier’s head-scratching court appearance, because he felt the originally set bond wasn’t enough “to protect this community and his victim.”

The judge modified the stay-away order to include “indirect communications,” which include social media posts about Shakira or his made-up romance.

But Valtier wasn’t done. He needed to get the last word in. “What’s your bar number?” he kept repeating until he was led out of the courtroom.

Shakira’s security reportedly gave law enforcement two recordings and several social media posts Valtier allegedly made between December 30 and January 2, according to Fox 59.

He allegedly claimed he was married to Shakira and wanted to open a business with her.

“Kids adopt them when I am married too Shakira she wants too be American like her father, and share the rest of her life with me, we will own a trucking business sing songs promote manage and own a garment manufacturing corporation worldwide,” Valtier allegedly posted on his Instagram page, Fox 59 reported based on the probable cause affidavit.

He also sent gifts to her house, including wine, chocolates and toys, which he allegedly continued to do, despite warnings from Shakira’s security team.

The pop star and her security reportedly became more concerned that he had personal information, address and names of her family members, according to the affidavit.

At 1 a.m. Monday, he showed up outside Shakira’s home, and allegedly didn’t pay the cab driver, because he said the person inside the home was supposed to pay for him.

Instead of getting Shakira, he was greeted by Miami Beach cops, who cuffed him and booked him in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of stalking and hiring a vehicle with attempt to defraud.

This isn’t Valtier’s first run-in with the law.

His criminal history in El Paso County dates back to 1988, including charges of DWI, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug charges and public intoxication, according to public records.

The most recent arrest before this week was in 2019, when he was charged with criminal trespassing,

