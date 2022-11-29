Severe weather will impact Mississippi, Tennessee River valleys

Confidence is high that there will be a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys on Tuesday and overnight.

FLORIDA SCIENTISTS DISCOVER TOXIC ALGAE LEVELS ALONG THE COAST

It will bring large hail, damaging winds, the possibility for flooding rainfall and multiple tornadoes.

Folks in these areas should have a way to get the latest weather updates, watches and warnings and have a plan in place in case the storms move into their area.

Meanwhile, behind the cold front associated with this powerful storm system, heavy snow will pile up from the Cascades through the Rockies and into the upper Midwest.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The temperatures ahead of the front will be much warmer than average for the eastern third of the country.