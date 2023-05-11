Severe weather will bring Plains threats as West warms up

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten the Plains over the next few days, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

RESEARCHERS MAKE DISCOVERY OFF PACIFIC COAST TO BETTER UNDERSTAND EARTHQUAKES: ‘MESSENGERS FROM THE DEEP’

Heavy rain could cause flash flooding, especially for parts of Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley.

This will be a good thing for the drought situation, but too much rain in a short period of time will bring dangerous conditions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, a warm-up across the West will bring summertime heat along the coast, including the Pacific Northwest.