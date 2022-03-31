Severe weather threat shifts to East Coast as winter event moves over Midwest

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A system that brought severe weather to Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Wednesday, is shifting to the East Coast on Thursday.

The severe threat extends from the Florida Big Bend northward across the Carolinas, and as far as Washington, D.C., and New York.

Thunderstorms will include some damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

Some flash flooding will be possible, especially in small streams and urban areas.

The tornado risk has lessened, but there is still a chance for some isolated small tornadoes to spin up.

On the cold side of this severe weather system, a long-duration winter event is moving in.

Ice will accumulate in northern Wisconsin, much of Michigan and portions of Pennsylvania.

A widespread tenth-of-an-inch of ice will cause dangerous driving conditions, and some higher ice totals will fell power lines.

Additionally, this winter system will bring snow totals into Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Snowfall totals will generally remain below 6 inches.