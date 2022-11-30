Severe weather that brought tornadoes moves over Southeast, Gulf Coast

The storm that brought more than two dozen reports of tornadoes is now moving over parts of the eastern Gulf Coast and the Southeast.

SUPERCELL STORMS RIP THROUGH SOUTHERN STATES LEAVING MILLIONS AT RISK FOR DANGEROUS TORNADOES

There is still the risk of severe weather, with hail, strong winds, heavy rain and a few tornadoes.

However, the energy isn’t as intense as it was on Tuesday and overnight.

The cold front associated with this system is forecast to sweep across the East Coast, bringing wet weather and cooler air behind it.

Meanwhile, lake effect snow is cranking up again, as cold air pushes over the relatively warmer lake waters.

In addition, the West remains active this week with heavy coastal rain and impressive snow totals for the mountains.