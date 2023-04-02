Severe weather in South, Midwest leaves at least 14 dead; ‘catastrophic’ tornado tears through Little Rock

A massive storm that moved through the South and Midwest on Friday left at least 14 people dead in five states and injured more than two dozen in the Little Rock, Arkansas area.

The deadly weather spawned tornadoes, which destroyed homes and collapsed a theater roof in Illinois during a heavy metal concert.

Sullivan County, Arkansas: FOX Weather confirmed it had seen three related deaths – with some residents still missing. Tennessee: Seven people died in McNairy County.Little Rock, Arkansas area: at least one person was killed and 24 were injured, according to officials, following the impact of a “catastrophic” tornado. Mississippi: Governor Tate Reeves said that one person died one from the storm in Pontotoc County.Alabama: a Madison County tornado also killed a person, per FOX Weather. The twister critically injured three other people, according to WAFF-TV.Illinois: A roof collapsed at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere during a concert, killing one and injuring 28.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said that property damage is “extensive.”

Pulaski County leaders announced a confirmed fatality in North Little Rock but did not immediately provide details on Friday.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for parts of the metro area during the afternoon, stating that a “damaging tornado” had traveled through it.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated 100 members of the Arkansas National Guard to aid local authorities throughout the state.

Alexa Henning, communications director for Sanders, said that the governor signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency in Arkansas due to the tornadoes and severe weather.

“The Governor will spare no resource to aid in recovery efforts for Arkansans,” Henning tweeted.

“I’m in constant communication with AR State Police and @AR_Emergencies who are working with local law enforcement to assist anyone injured. Praying for all those who were and remain in the path of this storm. Arkansans must continue to stay weather aware as storms are continuing to move through,” Sanders tweeted.

In the northeastern part of the state, the town of Wynne was also devastated, and officials there reported four dead as well as people trapped in the debris.

In Belvidere, Illinois, authorities said the roof of the Apollo Theatre came down during a tornado, killing one person and injuring 28. Belvidere Police said an initial assessment was that a tornado had caused the damage. Belvidere Fire Department Chief Shawn Schadle said that 260 people were in the venue.

In Alabama, a Madison County tornado also killed a person, per FOX Weather. The twister critically injured three other people, according to WAFF-TV.

Reeves added that 20 homes were damaged in DeSoto county and 4 homes, one church, and two businesses were damaged in Lee County.

“Please join me in praying for all of the families affected by these terrible storms,” Reeves said.



There were more confirmed twisters in Iowa and grass fires started in windy Oklahoma.

Early Saturday, tens of thousands of customers in the Midwest were without power. Outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed more than 680,000 out in Indiana, nearly 52,000 out in Arkansas and more than 34,000 out in Illinois.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.