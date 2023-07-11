Severe weather in Plains to bring risk of flooding, isolated tornadoes
After historic rain and flooding across the Northeast, conditions will begin to improve before the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in later this week.
FLORIDA FACES EXTREME HEAT AS WATER TEMPERATURES SOAR AND SAHARA DUST CLOUDS LOOM
Strong-to-severe weather will impact the Plains later Tuesday, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The relentless heat continues for the Southwest and across the South, with the possibility for more record-setting temperatures heading into the weekend.