Severe weather in Plains to bring risk of flooding, isolated tornadoes

After historic rain and flooding across the Northeast, conditions will begin to improve before the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in later this week.

Strong-to-severe weather will impact the Plains later Tuesday, bringing the risk of large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding.

The relentless heat continues for the Southwest and across the South, with the possibility for more record-setting temperatures heading into the weekend.