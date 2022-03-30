Severe weather forecast for Gulf Coast as Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee valleys impacted by thunderstorms

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Another active pattern has set up for severe weather along some areas hit just a week ago.

On Wednesday, a regional outbreak of severe thunderstorms is expected from the lower Mississippi Valley into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

Some of the most extreme weather will form over portions of the central Gulf Coast states.

Widespread damaging winds with gusts over 75 mph are likely.

Some isolated strong tornadoes are possible, especially in portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Heavy rain brings a flooding risk across the entire region into Thursday.

On Thursday, that system shifts eastward, where strong storms will be possible across the mid-Atlantic, stretching from South Carolina through New Jersey.

Heavy rain and flooding will also be a concern through Friday.

Some areas from the Tennessee Valley to the Gulf Coast could pick up over 2-3 inches of rain.