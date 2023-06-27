Severe weather across Northeast, mid-Atlantic brings thunderstorm hazards

Another round of strong-to-severe storms will be possible across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic following hundreds of storm reports yesterday.

DETROIT GOLF CLUB SHUTS DOWN AHEAD OF ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC AS CREWS WORK TO CLEAN UP STORM AFTERMATH

The weather brings the risk of heavy rain and flooding.

There is also the potential for large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes for sections of the Plains.

Meanwhile, dangerous heat over Texas will expand from the Southwest to the Southeast this week, with excessive heat warnings and advisories spreading eastward.

In addition, the smoke from Canadian wildfires will once again bring poor air quality and low visibility to the Midwest, Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley, spreading into the Northeast later in the week.