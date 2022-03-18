Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week.

MISSOURI INTERSTATE CRASH INVOLVING 40-50 VEHICLES RESULTS IN AT LEAST FIVE DEAD: REPORT

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday.

Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible, so please stay alert to the latest forecast details.

Where cold air has settled in across the Midwest and Great Lakes, snow and a wintry mix will make travel difficult.

Another cold front moves across the West Coast this weekend, bringing the next big storm to travel cross-country on Monday and Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, temperatures will be above average for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region, before the cold front forces temperatures down to more seasonal levels.