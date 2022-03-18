FOX News 

Severe stormy weather, tornadoes forecast across US

A very active weather pattern is set for the end of this week and the beginning of next week.

Gulf Coast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News )

Strong-to-severe storms will fire up Friday from the southern Plains, across the Gulf Coast States, the Southeast and along the East Coast on Saturday.

Southeast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News )

Hail, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible, so please stay alert to the latest forecast details.

East Coast severe storm threat
(Credit: Fox News )

Where cold air has settled in across the Midwest and Great Lakes, snow and a wintry mix will make travel difficult.

Western snow potential
(Credit: Fox News)

Another cold front moves across the West Coast this weekend, bringing the next big storm to travel cross-country on Monday and Tuesday.

U.S. severe weather set-up
(Credit: Fox News )

Meanwhile, temperatures will be above average for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic region, before the cold front forces temperatures down to more seasonal levels.