Severe storms forecast to bring more tornadoes, flash flooding

Severe thunderstorms bringing heavy rain are forecasted to impact much of the U.S. through Thursday.

Intense rainfall and flash flooding is expected across much of southeastern Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday, with localized totals in excess of 5 inches.

Instances of flash flooding are considered likely from the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast to areas inland across the southeast Texas Triangle, including the entire Houston metro region.

The same threat will continue into Wednesday, heading northward in eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley.

MICHIGAN’S UPPER PENINSULA SEES RECORD-BREAKING 2 FEET OF MAY SNOW

The National Weather Service has issued a moderate risk of excessive rainfall for much of the Southeast through Wednesday.

“Residents and visitors throughout this region are advised to pay close attention to the forecast, especially if residing within a flood-prone region. As always, be sure to never drive through a flooded roadway and have multiple ways to receive warnings,” the agency advised.

This comes as thunderstorms could become severe, bringing the possibility of large hail, damaging winds, isolated flooding concerns and a few tornadoes across Kansas and far northern Oklahoma.

Such storms may also impact Southeast Virginia and eastern North Carolina on Tuesday, with a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in effect for both regions.

Portions of the Plains will also be affected by a strengthening storm system, with the potential of heavy rain and severe thunderstorms, including hail, destructive winds and tornadoes.

TORRENTIAL RAINFALL DAMAGES RAILROAD TRACKS ACROSS MAINE

In elevations above 9,000 feet through Wyoming and Colorado, conditions are expected to be cold enough for potentially heavy snow.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected from south-central Colorado through much of New Mexico on Wednesday. Red flag warnings are in effect.

Temperatures are above-average from the Southeast through the southern Plains, with warmth forecast to shift over the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast by Thursday.

These severe weather threats follow weeks of spring storms, including snow in the Southern California mountains and tornadoes in Carson and Compton.

A hail storm move through Los Angeles County and storm runoff has caused flooding of San Joaquin Valley agricultural fields.

At the beginning of the month, East Coast officials assessed damage after a storm that tore through Virginia Beach ripped off roofs and sent residents running for cover.

It brought the most powerful tornado ever to hit Virginia Beach.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.