Several injured after car crashes into Washington, DC hotel lobby

A vehicle crashed into a Washington D.C., hotel lobby Thursday, injuring at least five people and shattering the structure’s front glass windows.

The incident occurred in the 400 block NJ Ave NW at the YOTEL Washington D.C., just steps from Capitol Hill.

Four patients were taken to a hospital, including one with a serious non-life threatening injury, DC Fire and EMS said. The other three had minor injuries.

DC MEN CHARGED WITH IMPERSONATING FEDERAL AGENTS PLEAD NOT GUILTY



Another person was evaluated at the scene but did not require a hospital visit, authorities said.

Images tweeted by the fire agency show a car inside the lobby of the hotel and shards of glass on the floor. One shows what appears to be a front desk that was struck by the vehicle.

The damage done was “purely cosmetic,” YOTEL General Manager Matt Sommers told Fox News Digital. The car was in the process of being removed from the property, he said.

“Our biggest concern right now is the people that were affected by it,” he said.

No employees were injured, he said. The cause of the crash was not disclosed.

