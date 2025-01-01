Several feared dead after car plows into crowd on busy Bourbon Street: report
Several people are feared to be dead after a car may have plowed into a group of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, according to authorities.
“There has been a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street. Get yourself away from the area,” NOLA Ready announced on social media.
The incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bourbon Street and Iberville, local news station WGNO reported.
Authorities have not confirmed the number of victims involved in the incident.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.