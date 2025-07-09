Seven Chinese nationals charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking operation

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seven Chinese nationals living in Massachusetts have been charged in connection with a multimillion-dollar drug-trafficking organization that allegedly grew and distributed marijuana across the U.S. Northeast.

“Today, we arrested members of an alleged Chinese-run drug trafficking organization who are accused of running a massive marijuana cultivation and distribution scheme that has raked in millions and contributed widely to the illegal drug trade here in the Northeast,” Ted E. Docks, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Boston Division, said in a statement.

TWO CHINESE NATIONALS ARRESTED FOR SPYING ON US NAVY PERSONNEL AND BASES

The scheme allegedly involved interconnected grow houses that cultivated and distributed marijuana. Chinese nationals were also allegedly smuggled into the U.S. for the purpose of working in these houses until they paid off their debts related to being smuggled into the country, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say the accused individuals made millions of dollars from the marijuana sales, which they in turn used to buy cars, luxury homes, jewelry and other items, according to the DOJ.

CHINESE BIO-SMUGGLING SUSPECT CRIES IN COURT OVER FEDERAL DETENTION

Each of the Chinese nationals were charged with one count of conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with intent to distribute marijuana. Some were also indicted on additional charges, including bringing aliens into the country, money laundering and more.

The defendants include Jianxiong Chen, 39; Yuxiong Wu, 36; Dinghui Li, 38; Dechao Ma, 35; Peng Lian Zhu, 35; Hongbin Wu, 35; and Yanrong Zhu, 47. Six defendants, excluding fugitive Yanrong Zhu, were arrested on Tuesday, according to the DOJ.

CHINESE STUDENT ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY SMUGGLING UNDECLARED BIOLOGICAL MATERIALS SEEN IN NEW MUGSHOT

A home in Braintree, Massachusetts, was reportedly the base of the drug-trafficking organization’s operations. During a search of the home in October of last year, law enforcement discovered more than $270,000 in cash on the property as well as several Chinese passports. Searches of additional houses resulted in law enforcement finding nearly $200,000 in cash, more than 240 pounds of marijuana and a Rolex watch, according to the DOJ.

Hongbin Wu and Yanrong Zhu were also reportedly stopped by law enforcement in June 2023 after leaving a Massachusetts grow house, at which point nearly $37,000 in cash was seized from them.

“It is further alleged that the enterprise conducted bulk cash transactions with operators located in the Eastern District of New York,” as noted in the announcement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The case is part of the nationwide initiative Operation Take Back America, established by the U.S. DOJ to address illegal immigration and combat transnational criminal organizations.

The U.S. Department of Justice did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.