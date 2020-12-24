Service dog found safe 2 weeks after going missing in Interstate 95 crash

A service dog who went missing after a car crash on Interstate 95 in Virginia almost two weeks ago has been found safe.

Andrew Breidenbach, a Richmond-area man with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), said his dog Kilo “freaked out” and fled when he crashed on Dec. 13 and totaled his car.

It happened in Occoquan near the Prince William Parkway, headed northbound on I-95. Occoquan is about 25 miles south of Washington D.C.

Ann-Marie Thacker Johnson, who helped organize a massive search for Kilo, told Inside Nova, a local news website that covers Northern Virginia, that volunteers came from as far as Maryland to help out. The search lasted for nearly two weeks, with volunteers setting up motion-activated cameras and keeping an eye out in the area, as well as multiple tips being called in to police.

FLORIDA ANIMAL RESCUERS SAVE 20 DOGS FROM CHINESE MEAT MARKET

The pooch showed up on someone’s trail cam Wednesday morning, not far from the site of the crash, and neighbors helped reunite him with his owner by the end of the day, Breidenbach wrote on Facebook.

Rescuers feared early on that he’d been struck by a truck on an exit ramp, but rescue groups said Thursday that he was mostly OK.

SEVEN YEARS ASTRAY: MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH OWNER THANKS TO MICROCHIP

“Vet said Kilo seems to be okay and only has minor scratches,” Breidenbach wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “We will have the results of his blood work tomorrow. He has lost roughly 14 lbs over the last 10 days but will make a full recovery.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a series of Facebook posts, Breidenbach thanked Johnson and the other volunteers as well as local media for raising awareness and helping bring Kilo home.