Senate passes gun control bill, southern border crisis surges and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

MAKING AMERICA SAFER? – 15 GOP senators join Democrats to pass first gun control bill in decades as Second Amendment debate rages. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S CHEAT SHEET – President accidentally reveals cue card telling him how to act in public. Continue reading …

BORDER CRISIS – Hundreds of migrants seen wandering on side of road in Texas amid illegal immigration surge. Continue reading …

MURDER-SUICIDE MYSTERY – Deaths of prominent politico, teacher remain unsolved nearly 8 years later. Continue reading …

‘NO-BRAINER’ – Journalists hype Biden’s gas tax holiday, now say president can affect prices. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TOP OF THE AGENDA – Republicans call for President Biden to push Mexican president to combat fentanyl smuggling. Continue reading …

‘DEEPLY DISAPPOINTED’ – President Biden reacts to Supreme Court handing gun owners a major Second Amendment win. Continue reading …

PROGRESSIVE PRESSURE – Biden administration canceling $6 billion in student loan debt for 200,000 borrowers. Continue reading …

NO, JOE, NO – Only a small percentage of New Hampshire voters ‘definitely’ want Biden to run for president again. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘ROOTED IN WHITE SUPREMACY’- Oregon ‘BIPOC’ teachers claims eye-rolling is an example of a ‘harmful practice.’ Continue reading …

IGNORE THE COURT – Enraged ex-MSNBC host Keith Olbermann demands Supreme Court be abolished after giving gun owners a major win. Continue reading …

‘NOTHING INHERENTLY SEXUAL’ – Washington Post columnist defends drag story hour for kids. Continue reading …

NAPA NANCY – New York Times spotlights House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lavish California living, husband’s troubled driving history. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS – Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul has benefited from ‘liberal privilege’ in alleged DUI. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – It’s time to reassess our view of Vice President Kamala Harris. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – They had to create a set of instructions for your president to attend a meeting today. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – The modern Left would abolish the Second Amendment and the entire Constitution. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

1970S-STYLE – Former Obama economist warns stagflation threat level is ‘highest in a long time.’ Continue reading …

‘FOR WHITES ONLY’ – Ron Perlman slammed for deleted tweet on SCOTUS gun ruling. Continue reading …

STARS ON THE MOVE – A look at the celebrities who left Hollywood for Texas during the pandemic. Continue reading …

‘GOOD IS IN THE DETAILS’ – Meet the American baker and businesswoman who founded Pepperidge Farm. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“[The modern American Left] do not want the regular, ordinary people to be free to defend themselves and their families. Why don’t they want that? Because they want you dependent. They want you scared.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.