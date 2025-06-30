Senate begins vote-a-rama on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Senate begins vote-a-rama on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

2. SWAT team finds Idaho suspect dead after hours-long manhunt

3. Satellite photos reveal ongoing activity at bombed Iranian nuclear site



MAJOR HEADLINES

BACK ON COURSE – Canada folds on digital services tax after Trump suspends trade talks. Continue reading …

RADICAL THREAT – Top Iranian cleric issues ‘fatwa’ against Trump and Netanyahu. Continue reading …

VERDICT COUNTDOWN – Diddy jurors face ‘battleground’ as deliberations begin in rapper’s federal trial. Continue reading …

WITNESS SHOWDOWN – Pennsylvania residents fight subpoenas in Bryan Kohberger’s Idaho murder case. Continue reading …

SAFER STREETS – Big cities see major change after abandoning ‘defund the police’ movement. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘GREAT NEWS’ – Trump reacts to Tillis’ retirement while sending warning to Republicans. Continue reading …

UNLAWFUL CONDUCT – Man arrested after disrupting Senate debate on Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’ Continue reading …

UNITY PREVAILS – Utah senator caves after pressure, withdraws federal land provision from GOP bill. Continue reading …

JUDICIAL OVERREACH – The five liberal courts that tied Trump’s hands before SCOTUS clipped their power. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RINGING ENDORSEMENT – Fact-checker defends socialist NYC mayoral frontrunner from Trump’s fiery attack. Continue reading …

NOT A SAVIOR – Former first lady’s podcast soars as Dems warned not to rely on Obamas for salvation. Continue reading …

FRACTURED COALITION – Former NBC host says Democrats are just ‘collection of people that don’t like Trump.’ Continue reading …

‘ON A ROLL’ – CNN host admits Trump is ‘winning’ with recent administration successes. Continue reading …

OPINION

KELLY LOEFFLER – Trump’s ‘One Big, Beautiful Bill’ could cement economic legacy for decades. Continue reading …

KIRON SKINNER – Trump’s new American doctrine means peace through strength has returned. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

TAB OUT – Bartenders ‘annoyed’ by Gen Z’s drinking habit that’s costing bars money. Continue reading …

BEAT THE HEAT – Tips to get a better night’s sleep during sweltering summer temperatures. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on iconic ice cream and marvelous museums. Take the quiz here …

SECRETS OF THE PAST – Viking-era burial site with elite family treasures and gifts discovered. Continue reading …

BREAKFAST IS SERVED – Patient pooch waits for his moment to strike. See video …

WATCH

SEN. TED CRUZ – This was the Left’s preferred tool to wage lawfare against Trump. See video …

KATIE PAVLICH – Trump sees Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions as a green light for his agenda. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

