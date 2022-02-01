Sen. Tom Cotton threatens DOJ nominations

website maker

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

COTTON’S THREAT – Sen. Tom Cotton is threatening to hold up Justice Department nominations over concerns the Biden administration may not be representing U.S. Marshals being sued for defending the Portland federal courthouse in 2020. Continue reading…

PROTECTING THE PRESIDENT – It’s no surprise that unusual steps are taken to protect any president. But the strict precautions could also threaten to undercut the Biden administration’s own efforts to tell Americans — especially those who are vaccinated and boosted — that they can get on with something closer to their normal lives amidst omicron wave. Continue reading…

SPEAKING OUT – Scientists from the U.S., Britain, Germany, Israel and Australia have told Fox News it was difficult to publish research about the possibility the COVID-19 pandemic began due to a lab leak, and found themselves shunned by other scientists, even when those scientists themselves found the lab-leak theory plausible. Continue reading…

FLORIDA ARREST – A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly open fire during a road-rage shooting in June and authorities from Miami-Dade released chilling new dashcam footage of the incident. Continue reading…

G.O.A.T SPEAKS – Tom Brady said Monday he is “still going through the process I said I was going through” amid reports he was going to retire from the NFL. Continue reading…

POLITICS

MEDIA PUSH – Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post columnist and one of President Biden’s biggest cheerleaders in the media, is reportedly influencing Democrats to advance election certification reform. Continue reading…

FUNDS RAISED – Former President Trump’s political action committees raised $51 million during the second half of 2021, which leaves his PACs with more than $122 million in cash on hand, according to an announcement Monday. Continue reading…

CRIMINAL ACT – The Fraternal Order of Police harshly criticized Jen Psaki on Monday after the White House press secretary mocked Fox News’s coverage of rising crime rates and questioned the validity of discussing “soft-on-crime consequences.” Continue reading…

SUPREME FLAW – President Biden is pledging to nominate a Supreme Court justice based on whether that person is Black and female, despite filibustering a similar landmark nominee for the District of Columbia federal appeals court, “The Five” discussed Monday. Continue reading…

SANCTIONS URGED – Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., told “Your World” Monday Russia has heard enough “tough talk” and urged the administration to impose sanctions. Continue reading…

OPINION

DAVID MARCUS – Last week, New York City based actress Jacqueline Guzman TikToked out a truly stupid and vulgar video complaining streets were shut down for the funeral of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera. Even after deleting the video Guzman was fired from the film and theater company where she worked. Continue reading…

ANDY PUZDER – President Biden has been attempting to claim credit for economic recovery over the past year, but polling shows the American people are unimpressed. According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, 57% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy while only 38% approve.Continue reading…

DR. MARC SIEGEL – A group of 2,700 truckers known as the “freedom convoy” has made its way to Ottawa to protest mandatory vaccination as a literal roadblock against truckers re-entering Canada from the U.S. Continue reading…

MIKE GONZALEZ and SARAH PARSHALL PERRY – By taking up two cases on affirmative action – one against Harvard College, the other against the University of North Carolina – the Supreme Court has given itself the chance to correct the great wrong of using racial preferences to select winners and losers. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – Poor Joe Biden. Nothing seems to move the needle. His approval ratings are still stuck in the mud and neither the president nor his team seems able to turn around the Titanic. Continue reading…

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 72 – Today, I want to talk about a controversial topic: affirmative action. And I know some of you are asking, “what the heck does affirmative action have to do with my community?” Well, I’m here to tell you, a whole lot. Continue reading…

FOX BUSINESS

Market futures as of 4:08 a.m. ET, Feb. 1, 2022

RECESSION ‘PLAUSIBLE’ – Former Reagan economist Art Laffer issued a dire warning for the U.S. economy, arguing it is “tipping into a slowdown” and a recession in 2023 is plausible.Continue reading…

INFLATION FIX? – Bank of America economists expect the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates at every meeting for the remainder of the year as central bank policymakers look to tackle the hottest inflation in nearly four decades.Continue reading…

W-O-R-D-L-E – The New York Times said it bought Wordle, the word game that has become an online phenomenon. Continue reading…

IN OTHER NEWS

LA LA LIZ! – On Sunday, Liz Hurley, 56, took to Instagram wearing a beige bikini and gold chains to share how she’s coping with being cooped up at home since coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading…

DOLLY’S WISH – Dolly Parton is among the heaps of Betty White fans out there but hopes she differs from the comedy icon in a major way. Continue reading…

DEPARTED – Actor Moses J. Moseley, who was notable as a recurring zombie character on “The Walking Dead” has died, Fox News Digital has confirmed. He was 31. Continue reading…

DYLAN DRUMMER DEAD – Sam Lay, 86, a blues drummer and vocalist who played with Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and Bob Dylan, has died. Continue reading…

NICK’S BIG NEWS – On Monday, Nick Cannon revealed he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting a child, which will be his eighth. Continue reading…

Fox News contributor and podcast host Jim Gray discusses Tom Brady breaking silence on the news of him possibly retiring on ‘Hannity.’ Watch now…

Truck drivers and their supporters protested against vaccine mandates in the trucking industry in Ottawa, Monday. The protest has attracted international attention and grown to become a wider demonstration against the federal government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Click here for the story behind the image…

What’s the weather looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

“…Washed-up artists are joining Neil Young asking Spotify to pull their music in response to Joe Rogan.”

– GREG GUTFELD, ‘GUTFELD,’ discussing musical artists removing their music from Spotify for what they claim is podcaster Joe Rogan’s misinformation campaign about COVID.

