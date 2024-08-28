SEE IT: Texas cop wrangles live alligator on doorstep with bare hands caught on camera: ‘You’re a hero!’

One Texas police officer successfully removed a live alligator from one family’s front doorstep this week using just his bare hands.

Lieutenant Billy Henry of the Fulshear Police Department responded to a call where a young gator was occupying a home’s threshold.

In a video posted to Facebook by the Fulshear Police, the gator is seen curled up atop the welcome mat reading “HOME SWEET HOME” with anything but a welcoming demeanor.

The video, captioned “you can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy,” has over 120,000 views on Facebook.

Lieutenant Henry then stoops down to subdue the reptile with his bare hands, reaching first beneath the jaws of the alligator as it thrashed in his arms.

As the officer was hauling the alligator away, a woman shouted, “Look, you’re a hero!”

One of the top comments on the post reads, “He deserves a RAISE !! My officers would of asked for backup” with two crying laughing emojis.

The Fulshear Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.