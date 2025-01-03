SEE IT: Small plane crash in California leaves gaping hole in roof, pilot killed

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The pilot of a single-engine aircraft is dead and at least nine individuals are injured after a small plane crashed into a warehouse in California on Thursday afternoon local time.

The crash occurred at 2:15 p.m. local time in Fullerton, California on Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The plane was a single-engine Van-RV10, the agency said. The small aircraft can carry up to four adults, but it was unclear how many individuals were onboard at the time of the crash.

The Fullerton Police Department said that the pilot was killed in the crash. Nine individuals were transported to the hospital and six individuals were treated and released on scene, police said.

SOUTH KOREA PLANE’S FINAL MOMENTS CAPTURED ON VIDEO BEFORE HITTING CONCRETE BARRIER, TRIGGERING EXPLOSION

Aerial videos showed the aftermath of the crash – which left a gaping hole in the warehouse in Fullerton, California.

‘GATE LICE’ AND ‘SEAT SQUATTERS’ AMONG 2024’S MOST VIRAL TRAVEL TRENDS

Large plumes of smoke rose as first responders rushed to the scene. The FAA and the National Transportation Board (NTSB) will continue to investigate.

The plane crashed near the Fullerton Municipal Airport, an airport in Orange County that is about 6 miles from Disneyland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fullerton is a city of about 140,000 people and is southeast of Los Angeles.