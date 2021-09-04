Stunning video footage shows the moment floodwaters caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida burst through the basement wall of a New Jersey home.

Captured by a Cranford family’s security camera, the family’s teenage son walks into the frame just moments before the floodwaters trapped him and his mother inside their basement.

As the two desperately screamed for help, family members were able to pull them to safety.

More flooding from the storm killed a 70-year-old man in Passaic and another man’s body was found in a car buried in dirt and rocks in the state’s Milford Borough.

Elizabeth, New Jersey Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said that rain and river flooding had killed four people and forced 600 from their homes.

In total, at least 25 people died due to the storm in New Jersey and at least 49 people were killed across the region.

“Overwhelmingly, folks lost, if not entirely, to flooding. No fatalities, thank God, related to the tornadoes that touched down in South Jersey,” Gov. Phil Murphy told Fox 29. “And we have at least 6 persons missing right now in the state.”

The outlet reported that the governor is handing out $10M in state grants to small businesses impacted by the storm and calling for federal assistance.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana last Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing winds of 150 mph.

Ida was the fifth-strongest storm ever to make landfall in the continental U.S.

