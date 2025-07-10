Secret Service agents suspended after first assassination attempt on Trump and more top headlines
Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.
TOP 3
1. Secret Service suspends 6 agents tasked with protecting Trump
2. AOC’s ‘Red Light’ district ruled by violent migrant gang taken down by feds
3. Migrant haven showdown ends after tourist hotspot caves on ICE deal
MAJOR HEADLINES
READY TO LAUNCH – Trump announces new role for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Continue reading …
MIRACULOUS ESCAPE – Workers scramble over soil pile to escape tunnel collapse in $700M LA project. Continue reading …
ORBITAL DOMINANCE – China completes groundbreaking mission 22,000 miles above earth. Continue reading …
TRUTH WARRIOR – Johnny Depp’s defiant message to Hollywood after domestic violence claims surfaced. Continue reading …
UNFORCED ERROR – Carville ‘befuddled’ as Mamdani refuses to denounce ‘intifada’ slogan. Continue reading …
—
POLITICS
‘NO CHOICE’ – Trump reportedly cautioned Putin he would ‘bomb the s—‘ out of Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine. Continue reading …
SYSTEM REVAMP – Texas governor demands action after critics claim weather systems failed flood victims. Continue reading …
PRIMARY THREATS – Rebellion in the ranks: Mamdani’s crew goes after NYC Dem power players. Continue reading …
‘UNPRECEDENTED’ – Biden doctor pleads the Fifth in speedy House closed-door interview. Continue reading …
MEDIA
‘BLEAK’ OUTLOOK – Democrats’ ‘massive blind spot’ on male voters exposed. Continue reading …
BLAME GAME – Bill Nye says Texas flood death and destruction compounded by ignoring climate crisis. Continue reading …
‘NO IDEA’ – Former CIA chief ‘clueless’ about probe into his Russia collusion investigation. Continue reading …
‘VERY HARD’ – ‘The View’ host admits to crying ‘half a dozen times’ over stress at ABC show. Continue reading …
OPINION
HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: When the ‘conspiracy’ just isn’t there. Continue reading …
MICHAEL MASLANSKY – I worked for the most successful third party in decades. Elon Musk has a lot to learn. Continue reading …
—
IN OTHER NEWS
LOVIN’ IT – McDonald’s is about to bring back beloved menu item for first time in 9 years. Continue reading …
SOBER SUGGESTION – Should you try hypnosis to stop drinking? Here’s what the experts say. Continue reading …
AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on patriotic provisions and beer breakthroughs. Take the quiz here …
HOLY GROUND – Archaeologist unearths mysterious Christian settlement hidden away for centuries. Continue reading …
HEALTH THREAT – Doctor advises tossing three toxic items in the trash. See video …
WATCH
SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Dems have no problem with ‘Antifa losers’ wearing masks, but you’re an enemy if you wear a badge. See video …
BRIT HUME – The Steele dossier was a dog’s breakfast of allegations against President Trump. See video …
