Secret Service agents suspended after first assassination attempt on Trump and more top headlines

​

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Secret Service suspends 6 agents tasked with protecting Trump

2. AOC’s ‘Red Light’ district ruled by violent migrant gang taken down by feds

3. Migrant haven showdown ends after tourist hotspot caves on ICE deal

MAJOR HEADLINES

READY TO LAUNCH – Trump announces new role for Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Continue reading …

MIRACULOUS ESCAPE – Workers scramble over soil pile to escape tunnel collapse in $700M LA project. Continue reading …

ORBITAL DOMINANCE – China completes groundbreaking mission 22,000 miles above earth. Continue reading …

TRUTH WARRIOR – Johnny Depp’s defiant message to Hollywood after domestic violence claims surfaced. Continue reading …

UNFORCED ERROR – Carville ‘befuddled’ as Mamdani refuses to denounce ‘intifada’ slogan. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘NO CHOICE’ – Trump reportedly cautioned Putin he would ‘bomb the s—‘ out of Moscow if Russia invaded Ukraine. Continue reading …

SYSTEM REVAMP – Texas governor demands action after critics claim weather systems failed flood victims. Continue reading …

PRIMARY THREATS – Rebellion in the ranks: Mamdani’s crew goes after NYC Dem power players. Continue reading …

‘UNPRECEDENTED’ – Biden doctor pleads the Fifth in speedy House closed-door interview. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘BLEAK’ OUTLOOK – Democrats’ ‘massive blind spot’ on male voters exposed. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Bill Nye says Texas flood death and destruction compounded by ignoring climate crisis. Continue reading …

‘NO IDEA’ – Former CIA chief ‘clueless’ about probe into his Russia collusion investigation. Continue reading …

‘VERY HARD’ – ‘The View’ host admits to crying ‘half a dozen times’ over stress at ABC show. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: When the ‘conspiracy’ just isn’t there. Continue reading …

MICHAEL MASLANSKY – I worked for the most successful third party in decades. Elon Musk has a lot to learn. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

LOVIN’ IT – McDonald’s is about to bring back beloved menu item for first time in 9 years. Continue reading …

SOBER SUGGESTION – Should you try hypnosis to stop drinking? Here’s what the experts say. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on patriotic provisions and beer breakthroughs. Take the quiz here …

HOLY GROUND – Archaeologist unearths mysterious Christian settlement hidden away for centuries. Continue reading …

HEALTH THREAT – Doctor advises tossing three toxic items in the trash. See video …

WATCH

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY – Dems have no problem with ‘Antifa losers’ wearing masks, but you’re an enemy if you wear a badge. See video …

BRIT HUME – The Steele dossier was a dog’s breakfast of allegations against President Trump. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today’s in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out …



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox News Sports Huddle

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.