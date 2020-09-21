Second wounded Los Angeles deputy released from hospital after ambush attack

A woman who was one of two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies wounded in an ambush attack that shocked the law enforcement community was released from the hospital Monday, officials said.

Her partner, a 24-year-old man, was released Sept. 16. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that both have a “long road to recovery.”

“Great News… both of our Deputies from the #ComptonAmbush have been discharged from the hospital and are resting,” the department wrote. “They both have a long road to recovery and #LASD appreciates your continued prayers and all the support. #LASDStrong.”

The 31-year-old mother had been in an intensive care unit prior to her release. Both deputies graduated from the training academy 14 months ago.

They were wounded Sept. 12 while sitting in their marked patrol vehicle outside a Metro transit station in Compton. A gunman approached the vehicle with no provocation and unleashed several shots before fleeing on foot.

On Friday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said investigators were following up leads and were looking for a witness captured on video near where the shooting took place.

No suspects have been identified.

The brazen attack sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community and elicited an outpouring of support for first responders.

Last week, President Trump called the deputies as they were recovering in the hospital. The female deputy, the mother of a six-year-old son, was shot in the jaw and arms. Her injuries prevented her from talking, so she wrote her response, which was relayed to Trump by another deputy who sat next to her.

The reward for information leading to the capture of the gunman has reached more than $700,000, officials said.