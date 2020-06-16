Second suspect in Atlanta Wendy's arson seen in newly released photos

Atlanta officials released photographs on Tuesday of a second suspect in their arson investigation at a Wendy’s, which was burned down following the death of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.

Images of the two arson suspects, both white females, were shared during a press conference at a fire station on Manford Road, according to Fox 5.

Previous pictures reportedly showed one suspect wearing black clothing and a facial covering. The new photos show another woman without a mask, wearing a black top with a purple shirt wrapped around her waist and a necklace.

Reporter Portia Bruner of Fox 5 tweeted the images following their release and said the authorities would soon be giving additional updates.

The Atlanta Fire Department said the fire was started in multiple locations using multiple incendiary methods and devices. Officials believe there were at least 10 attempts to ignite the restaurant, Fox 5 reported.

The restaurant, which is in the southwest part of the city, was the site where Brooks was shot dead by police on Friday. Officers were responding to a call about a man asleep behind the wheel of his car near the drive-thru.

Bodycam and dashcam video showed now-former Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan speaking to Brooks for nearly 30 minutes on suspicion of DUI. His blood-alcohol level registered as .108. The legal limit: .08.

Brooks broke free and struggled with the police, knocking their bodycams off. They could be heard warning Brooks that he was going to be tazed. Brooks eventually got ahold of Brosnan’s Taser in the struggle, before a chase ensued. A few moments before the shots rang out, Brooks reportedly turned towards the officers with the Taser in his hand. He was shot twice in the back.

Rolfe was fired from the force following the incident, and Brosnan was placed on administrative duty. These moves followed the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields on Saturday.

The State Arson control board offered an additional $10,000 reward in the case after authorities had previously announced a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone who has information about either the suspects’ names or whereabouts can make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report