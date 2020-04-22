Second, deadlier wave of coronavirus could be on the way later this year, CDC director warns

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Coronavirus 2.0? Coronavirus could have a deadlier second wave later this year, CDC director warns

A second wave of coronavirus could coincide with the start of flu season, proving to be even more devastating than the enduring COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned Tuesday.

Americans should continue to practice social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus — even as some states attempt to reopen their economies in the coming week, CDC Director Robert Redfield told The Washington Post.

Social distancing has had “an enormous impact” on containing the outbreak but Americans need to plan ahead and consider getting a flu shot in the summer so that when winter comes, hospitals are not once again overburdened, Redfield said. Click here for more on our top story.

Trump launches new defense of protesters demanding states reopen their economies: ‘They want to get back to work’

President Trump on Tuesday defended protesters who have turned up at state capitols and outside governors’ mansions to demand the reopening of businesses to jumpstart a fractured economy crippled by business closures and massive layoffs.

“They want to get back to work,” Trump told reporters during his daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. “They have to take care of their families. They don’t want to do this.”

Protests have cropped up in several states in recent weeks with participants demanding an end to state lockdown orders that are forcing many to stay indoors, and the immediate reopening of businesses to aid those out of work. Click here for more.



Trump says he’ll ask Harvard to return coronavirus relief money

President Trump accused Harvard University of “taking” money from the federal government as part of the Paycheck Protection Program under the CARES Act, intended to benefit small businesses and said he will be asking the Ivy League school to pay it back.

“Harvard is going to pay back the money. They shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said Tuesday as the White House came under scrutiny after a number of large businesses received money from the $350 billion relief fund, leaving small businesses out as the coffers ran dry last week.

“I’m not going to mention any other names, but when I saw Harvard — they have one of the largest endowments anywhere in the country, maybe in the world. They’re going to pay back the money,” he added. Click here for more.

Tucker Carlson says Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants residents to be quiet and subservient in the coronavirus crisis so they won’t interfere with her efforts to merge the state’s government with the Democratic Party.

