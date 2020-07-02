Seattle's CHOP cleared; police precinct recovered, multiple protesters arrested

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Happy Fourth of July Weekend! Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Police arrest protesters, retake stationhouse in Seattle’s CHOP following orders by city’s mayor

Seattle police cleared out the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area, retook the East Precinct stationhouse, and made dozens of arrests after Mayor Jenny Durkan had declared the gathering an unlawful assembly following two fatal shootings.

Police issued the order to disperse around 5 a.m. local time on Wednesday and told protesters to leave within eight minutes. At least 31 protesters were arrested for failure to disperse, obstruction, resisting arrest, and assault, police said.

“Our job is to support peaceful demonstration but what has happened on these streets over the last few weeks is lawless and it’s brutal and, bottom line, it is simply unacceptable,” police Chief Carmen Best told reporters from inside CHOP.

The East Precinct stationhouse, which police abandoned last month following standoffs and clashes with demonstrators, was cleared of protesters, Best said. She added that police were not moving into the building yet.

Durkan’s executive order came after a series of late-night shootings killed two people and seriously wounded three others in the area. Police said other violent crimes have been documented within the zone since demonstrators took over several blocks in the Capitol Hill neighborhood last month.

“Officers enforcing today’s order are wearing a higher level of protective gear,” police said. “Police are utilizing this equipment because individuals associated w/the CHOP are known to be armed and dangerous/may be associated with shootings, homicides, robberies, assaults & other violent crimes.” Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– Father of CHOP shooting victim speaks out: ‘All I know is my son is dead.’

– Seattle radio host mocks newly dispersed CHOP protesters.

– Media narrative of peaceful Seattle CHOP zone turned upside down as mayor sends in police to stop the violence.

– Seattle Mayor Durkan asks City Council to investigate, possibly expel socialist councilwoman.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo ridicules move by New York City to strip NYPD funding

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the New York City Council’s move to strip the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding, questioning “what it means” and calling for concrete action.

The City Council passed a budget Tuesday that includes $837 million in cuts and transfers to the NYPD expense budget, which removes $1 billion from the department’s spending when combined with associated costs.

“I don’t know what it means,” Cuomo told reporters during a news briefing Wednesday. “What does that mean? Does this mean I am less safe? Where did you take the billion dollars from? Does it mean I am more safe? Does it have any effect on police abuse? I don’t know what it means.”

Cuomo also took a veiled swipe at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who said Wednesday morning the city would paint “Black Lives Matter” outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan in the coming days.

“We’re going to paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street in front of Trump HQ. Great,” Cuomo said. “From day one, I said I stand with Black Lives Matter. From Day one, I said I stand with protesters. I said great what this nation has done standing up after Mr. Floyd’s murder. … I’m sorry it took so long. Why couldn’t we have done it after Eric Garner six years ago? Or Rodney King 30 years ago? But now we’re here. Great.”

He added: “Send that message to Mr. Trump, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ excessive force has to stop. Using the National Guard to stop protesters has to stop. … Tell every police department in the United States of America enough is enough. Great. Great. Great.

“You know what’s better?” he continued. “Do something. Do something. Do something.”

The budget cuts and transfers to the NYPD were far less than what some protesters had demanded. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said earlier that $1.5 billion in cuts would not be enough. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– NYC Occupy City Hall protesters were seen taunting NYPD: ‘Black Judas.’

– Lawrence Jones describes confrontation with protesters at Occupy City Hall demonstration.

– New York City protesters seen ‘occupying‘ outside City Hall

Trump congratulates Colorado pro-gun advocate on GOP primary win

President Trump congratulated pro-gun businesswoman Lauren Boebert late Tuesday night after she defeated Rep. Scott Tipton, who had represented his Colorado district for five terms in Congress.

“Congratulations on a really great win!” Trump tweeted. The president’s message linked to a May post from her Twitter account where she described herself as a tough fighter against socialism and advocate for the Second Amendment.

“I refuse to send my children into a socialist nation,” the mother of four said. “Their freedom IS my motivator! Threaten the liberty of Americans, and I’ll be there to hold you accountable! #USHouse #CO03 #HELLNObeto @BetoORourke.”

Boebert — owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colo. — had confronted and questioned former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, when he was a Democratic presidential candidate, on suggestions he made regarding confiscating guns.

She told Fox News in an interview at the time that she drove for three hours to see O’Rourke with her “Glock on her hip” and told him: “‘Hell no, you’re not going to take our guns.'”

She will run in November’s general election against Diane Mitsch Bush, who won the Democratic nomination Tuesday after defeating James Iacino. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Trump campaign, RNC smash fundraising records in June.

– Biden and DNC outraise Trump and RNC during fundraising month.

– Trump coronavirus response would face 9/11 Commission-style scrutiny under Dem plan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

– NWSL’s Rachel Hill explains decision to stand for the national anthem as teammates knelt.

– Vanessa Guillen’s body found, fellow Fort Hood soldier killed self, another suspect in custody.

– CNN’s Cuomo accused of ‘siding with the St. Louis mob’ during an interview with armed homeowner.

– University of Wisconsin students say Abraham Lincoln statue must come down.

– Florida police officer relieved of duty after video shows woman hit in face.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– Job growth expected to continue in June

– Trump tells FBN he supports stimulus payments larger than $1,200 in the next stimulus bill

– Congress passes extension of relief program for COVID-impacted businesses

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson says colleges are struggling during the pandemic, adding that if you are going to pay for college this fall, consider sending an email to the financial aid office, “There is absolutely no reason that you should be paying 70 grand a year, all in, to send your kid to a reeducation camp.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Click here to find out what’s on Fox News, Fox Business, and Fox News Radio today!

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy, and try to stay positive — we’ll get through these hard times together as a nation. Enjoy your Fourth of July weekend and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday morning.