Seattle woman occupies tree scheduled to be cut down for affordable housing units

A Seattle woman is perched atop a 200-year-old red cedar tree that is scheduled to be cut down to make room for six new affordable housing units, according to a report.

The activist, nicknamed Droplet 2, told “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH that her goal is to occupy the area and convince arborists to refuse to cut the tree down for the building developers.

“I do wish that the council would talk to the neighbors … would talk to the tribes and say, ‘Look, we want affordable housing, and we need to have some trees stay. And why can’t we make that all happen?” Droplet 2 said.

“We can’t dig really deep, and have homes that are just the same homes we’ve seen everywhere,” she continued. “We need to realize we’ve got to get creative. If we’re going to survive, we have to get creative. And it’s actually not harder, it’s funner [sic]. It’s way more fun to be creative than to do the same thing.”

FORMER LGBT ACTIVIST REGRETS INDOCTRINATING CHILDREN WITH GENDER IDEOLOGY: ‘OH MY GOD. WHAT HAVE I DONE?’

The tree, dubbed “Luma,” is in an empty residential lot in the Wedgwood neighborhood, where Legacy Group Capital is looking to build more affordable housing, according to the report.

GERMAN WOMAN DRAGS RADICAL CLIMATE ACTIVIST BY HAIR FOR BLOCKING TRAFFIC AS PUBLIC’S ANGER MOUNTS

Droplet 2 has support of other activists on the ground who sit in lawn chairs under the shade of the tree and help provide Droplet 2 with food, water and other necessities, the report said.

Droplet 2 said she plans on occupying the tree for as long as it takes.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“If it’s a year, it’s a year. If it’s tomorrow, then it’s tomorrow,” she said. “We are also just led by the Spirit of how long Luma needs us.”