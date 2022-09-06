Seattle teachers union votes to strike, start of school year delayed

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The union that represents many teachers in Seattle voted to authorize a strike, causing a delay the start of the school year, officials said Tuesday.

The Seattle Education Association (SEA) said 95% of its voting members voted to strike if an agreement cannot be reached with Seattle Public Schools by Wednesday, the first day of school. In anticipation of the strike, the district said it has canceled school Wednesday.

The vote comes just a day after the district said in an email to parents that it was “likely” the start of school would be delayed, as the district continues to negotiate with the teachers’ union, Fox Seattle reported.

“No one wants a strike,” SEA President Jennifer Matter said in a virtual message posted to social media. “SPS has given us no choice because, again, we can’t go back to the way things have been, and we need to fight for something better.”

The strike would begin around 7:30 a.m. with members picketing in front of the schools in which they work, Matter said.

The union is seeking pay increases and district policies to cap employee workloads. The contract with the district expired last month.

The district said the union rejected a memorandum of understanding, which would have allowed school to start on-time while negotiations continued between the groups.

“While we are disappointed with the Seattle Education Association’s (SEA) authorization to strike, we remain committed to negotiating on a new contract with our educators,” a district statement said.

District officials said they are working on a plan to provide pick-up meals for students, as well as reaching out to childcare providers.

