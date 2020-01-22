Seattle shooting leaves 1 dead, at least five critical, suspect on the loose, officials say

A shooting in downtown Seattle killed one person and critically wounded at least five others, including a 9-year-old boy, during the Wednesday rush-hour commute, and investigators were searching for at least one suspect, police said.

Gunshots rang out around 5 p.m. near Pine Street and 4th Avenue, less than a half-mile from a separate officer-involved shooting that had taken place hours before, Q13 Fox reported.

Three men, ages 21, 34, and 35 were listed in stable condition, the Seattle Fire Department told Fox News. The 9-year-old boy was in serious condition and a 55-year-old woman was in critical condition.

It was not clear what led to the shooting. Police were still searching for a suspect, who ran from the scene.

A witness told KING-TV she was in a coffee shop when she heard gunshots.

“Everyone just went to the ground and as we were looking out the windows people were running,” she said. She said police responded and put a tourniquet on one man’s leg before he was taken to a hospital.

The University of Washington’s Harborview Medical Center told Fox News the hospital was expecting patients.

In the first shooting, a suspect was taken to a hospital and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries. No officers or deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office were injured. The shooting was the city’s third in the downtown area in two days.